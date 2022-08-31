WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

_____

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

210 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY

TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...An extended period of dangerously hot conditions with

record temperatures up to 115 possible. Limited overnight

relief.

* WHERE...Sacramento Valley, northern San Joaquin Valley, Delta,

and adjacent foothills and mountains.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities over the

holiday weekend.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest days forecast to occur Sunday,

Monday, and Tuesday. There will be limited overnight relief

from the heat, with lows in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING

FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285,

AND 624...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONES 284, 285, AND 624...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather

Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday

evening.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* AFFECTED AREA...

- In NorCal...For the warning; Northeast Fire weather zone 284 and

northwest Fire weather zone 285. This includes Tionesta, Newel,

and Tulelake, plus Lava Beds National Monument. For the watch;

all of fire zones 284 and 285. This includes all of eastern

Siskiyou county and all of Modoc county.

- In Oregon...For the warning; Eastern fire weather zone 624. This

includes Beatty, Bly, Lorella, Lakeview, and Valley Falls, plus

the Fremont- Winema-National Forest. For the Watch; Fire weather

zones 625 and 625. This includes almost all of Lake county, and

all of Klamath county except for north of Klamath Lake west of

Chiloquin and Chemult.

* WIND...10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to or in excess of 35 mph,

especially along ridges.

* HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent.

* DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions

promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening.

Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot

vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause

sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions

at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less

wildfire.

Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you

go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know

your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information.

If you have not packed your evacuation kit yet, now is the time

to do so. This includes items like important documents and

essentials you cannot live without. Fill your vehicle's fuel

tank. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information.

Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during

the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit

weather.gov/medford/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in

your area.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could

promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life-

threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a

possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.

ZONES 280, 281, 282, 623, AND 625...

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

-In NorCal...CAZ280...Eastern fire weather zone 280. In

CAZ281...most of fire weather zone 281. In CAZ282...all of fire

weather zone 282. This includes the McKinney fire.

-In Oregon...ORZ623...Southern portions of fire weather zone

623.In ORZ625...all of fire weather zone 625.

* WIND...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather