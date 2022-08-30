WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

200 AM PDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...An extended period of dangerously hot conditions with

record temperatures up to 115 possible.

* WHERE...Sacramento Valley, northern San Joaquin Valley, Delta,

and adjacent foothills and mountains.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities over the holiday weekend.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest days forecast to occur Sunday and

Monday. There will be limited overnight relief from the heat,

with lows in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-

conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

