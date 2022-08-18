WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022

_____

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

245 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 105.

* WHERE...Sacramento Valley, northern San Joaquin Valley, the

adjacent foothills, and the eastern Delta. Includes the cities

of Redding, Chico, Sacramento, Grass Valley, Stockton and

Modesto.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread moderate to high heat risk expected. Hot

temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat-

related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

_____

