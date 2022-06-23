WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 23, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

341 PM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Alpine

County through 415 PM PDT...

At 341 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lookout Peak, or near Lake Alpine, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Accumulating pea to dime sized hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lake Alpine, Bear Valley and Lookout Peak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3862 11998 3860 11992 3848 11985 3837 11989

3845 12004

TIME...MOT...LOC 2241Z 011DEG 11KT 3853 11995

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

