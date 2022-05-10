WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Sacramento CA 127 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Yolo, western Sacramento and northeastern Solano Counties through 200 PM PDT... At 126 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Davis, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and accumulating small hail with half inch hail possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail covered roads possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... West Sacramento. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3841 12179 3850 12179 3855 12157 3836 12152 TIME...MOT...LOC 2026Z 270DEG 14KT 3847 12171 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather