WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022 _____ FREEZE WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1146 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...Freezing Temperatures Tuesday Morning in Portions of the Northern and Central Sacramento Valley... .An unseasonably cold airmass will allow temperatures in the northern and central Sacramento Valley to drop to the low 30s Tuesday morning. These near-freezing and possibly below-freezing temperatures may impact sensitive plants and crops, as well as those without adequate heating. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures falling to 30 to 34 degrees for 3 to 5 hours. * WHERE...Northern Sacramento Valley, including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. * WHERE...Portions of Glenn and Butte County. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather