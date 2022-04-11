WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

FREEZE WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

156 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...Possible Freezing Temperatures Return Tuesday Morning to the

Northern Sacramento Valley...

.An unseasonably cold airmass will allow temperatures in the

northern Sacramento Valley to drop to the low 30s late Monday

night into Tuesday morning. These near-freezing and possibly

below-freezing temperatures may impact sensitive plants and

crops, as well as those without adequate heating.

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures falling to 30 to 34 degrees for 3 to 7

hours.

* WHERE...Northern Sacramento Valley, including the cities of

Redding and Red Bluff.

* WHEN...From 2 AM PDT Tuesday to 9 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could damage crops, other

sensitive vegetation, and unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

