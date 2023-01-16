WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 16, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 1011 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, except 5 to 10 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Be sure to check with Caltrans and NDOT for the latest information on chain controls, road conditions, and closures. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates are expected this afternoon with snow rates tapering off through this evening. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, except up to 4 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * IMPACTS...Travel may be very difficult for the evening commute. Be sure to check with Caltrans for the latest information on chain controls, road conditions, and closures. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall occurred this morning with snow rates tapering off this afternoon and evening. Where gusty winds occur, tree branches will be susceptible to breaking off due to snow load. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches, except up to 4 inches west of highway 395. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather