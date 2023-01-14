WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

819 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* CHANGES...None.

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3

inches, except 8 to 15 inches west of Highway 395.

* WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult through Sunday morning.

Conditions will improve Sunday but may deteriorate again Sunday

night into Monday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A lull in activity will occur through most

of Sunday. A second burst of heavy snow is possible Sunday night

into Monday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for

many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry

an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay

home, have a backup plan in case of power outages.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 18

inches, except 1 to 3 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as

high as 45 mph in the lower elevation and up near 100 mph across

Sierra ridgetops.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible through

Sunday morning. Conditions will improve Sunday but will

deteriorate again Sunday night into Monday morning. Gusty winds

could bring down tree branches.

* CHANGES... None.

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 14

inches, with 1 to 3 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high

as 45 mph in the lower elevation and up near 100 mph across

* WHERE...Mono County.

of Sunday. A second burst of heavy snow is possible Sunday

