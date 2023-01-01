WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service RENO NV

1203 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...Fast Moving Storm Late Monday Followed by a Bigger Storm

Midweek...

A couple of storm systems are on the docket for the first week of

2023 with additional storms likely into the second week. For this

week: A weak storm will bring light snow accumulations to all

elevations from late Monday afternoon through daybreak Tuesday. A

stronger storm will then bring gusty winds late Wednesday with

another round of heavy wet Sierra snow and mixture of rain and

snow to lower elevations Wednesday night and Thursday.

FIRST STORM MONDAY PM-TUESDAY AM:

* Snow levels with the first storm will be down to all valley

floors. Snowfall amounts will be light, generally 5 to 10 inches

along the Sierra crest, 2 to 5 inches in the Tahoe Basin and up

to 2 inches elsewhere. Current projections have the snow

starting around the Monday evening commute with most of the

snowfall occurring through the evening hours. Prepare for slick

roads, especially once the sun sets on Monday.

SECOND STRONGER STORM WEDNESDAY PM-THURSDAY:

* A second and much stronger storm will approach Wednesday with a

cold front swinging through the Sierra and western NV Wednesday

night and Thursday morning. Winds across ridges will increase

Wednesday afternoon and peak overnight with gusts approaching

100 mph. Winds down on the valley floors do not look too strong

but typical windprone areas along Highway 395 and Highway 95

near Walker Lake could experience a short duration of impactful

winds.

* As far as precipitation, the orientation of this storm is not

favorable for spillover initially. Snow will begin in the Sierra

Wednesday afternoon and evening with light rain and snow showers

spilling into far western NV at times. Travel impacts during

this part of the storm will mostly be felt at the passes and

roads heading to areas west of the crest. As the cold front

moves through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, rain and

snow will be at its heaviest and will spill over into western

NV. At the same time snow levels will be falling from around

lake level to all valley floors. This part of the storm could

bring widespread travel impacts. Total snow projections for

this storm range from 2 to 3 feet along the crest and 5 to 10

inches for the Tahoe Basin and foothills of the eastern Sierra

to several inches on valley floors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If you have travel plans

through the Sierra, prepare for winter weather driving conditions

ahead of time and try to avoid the worst conditions. There will

likely be periods of snow and icy roads even on the valley floors

at times this week and possible next week as well as additional

storms arrive.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage

possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50-55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Salton Sea, Chuckwalla Mountains, Southeastern

Imperial County, Western Imperial County and Imperial Valley.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening.

unsecured objects may become airborne.

