WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service RENO NV 154 PM PST Fri Dec 30 2022 ...Significant Storm Moving through Western Nevada New Year's Weekend with Continued Storms into the New Year... A significant storm will impact western Nevada through Sunday morning with gusty winds and moderate-to-heavy rain. The weather pattern will remain active through the first week of 2023 with multiple cold storms and a potential for snow accumulations down to valley floors. * Winds may be strong at times into Saturday. Localized gusts could exceed 60 mph and impact travel for high profile vehicles. * The heaviest rain will move through western Nevada early Saturday morning into Saturday evening. Be prepared for flood impacts near creeks, streams, ditches, urban areas, and poorly drained locations. Be cautious traveling about the region, especially at night, when flood waters are more difficult to see. * Temperatures will become colder near the end of the storm Saturday night and Sunday morning. A period of snow is possible Saturday night as low as 5000 feet, with a couple of inches of slushy accumulations on roads. Temperatures are forecast to fall to near or below freezing Sunday morning before sunrise, which could freeze wet roads and form areas of black ice. Additional road impacts are possible Sunday night into the Monday morning commute as even colder temperatures are expected. * Colder storms are looking more favorable for the first week of 2023. A stronger storm January 4th through 5th is possible with gusty winds, significant snowfall, and impacts to travel. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather