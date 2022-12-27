WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 405 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... * CHANGES...Updated transition time between the High Wind Warning and Winter Storm Warning to 7am. * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Gusts between 100 and 120 mph are possible along exposed ridges. Waves 3 to 5 feet on Lake Tahoe. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boating conditions will be extremely dangerous on Lake Tahoe as small vessels could easily capsize. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin to impact the higher elevations this morning. This includes Donner Summit and Mt. Rose Summit. Snow coupled with strong gusty winds may reduce visibility in the mountains. Snow levels will drop through this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If possible, avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches as they may be prone to fall. Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. * CHANGES...Updated transition time between High Wind Warning and Winter Weather Advisory to 7am. * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. elevations this morning, especially above 7000 feet. Snow levels will drop through the day as the Winter Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. Wind prone locations could gust up to 80 mph. Sierra ridges will gust near 100 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday. elevations this morning, especially above 9000 feet. Snow coupled with strong gusty winds may reduce visibility in the mountains. Snow levels will drop through the afternoon on today as the Winter Storm Warning goes into effect. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches below 7000 feet. Otherwise, snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches except up to 2 feet above 9000 feet. Winds gusting near 50 mph with gusts up to 100 mph along the ridges. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very strong to damaging winds will precede the winter storm warning. Overall, up to a foot of heavy\/wet snow is possible above 9000 feet before snow levels fall this Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * CHANGES...Earlier start time to reflect snow impacts on Donner Summit this morning. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches, except 1 to 2 feet above 7000 feet. Wind gusts around 50 mph with gusts up to 100 mph along the Sierra ridgetops. Waves 3 to 5 feet on Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Impacts along the passes are expected with ongoing snowfall occurring on Donner Summit this morning. Strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. Small vessels may capsize. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for snow accumulations along Donner Summit and Mt Rose Summit this morning. Check with CalTrans and NDOT for the latest chain controls and road conditions. Expect more widespread impacts this morning as snow level drop to lake level by late afternoon and early evening. home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. Avoid boating on area lakes until winds and waves subside. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET... * CHANGES...Earlier start time for the Winter Weather Advisory. * WHAT...Snow expected above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, except 3 to 8 inches west of Highway 395 and up to 15 inches above 7000 feet. Generally 1 inch or less is expected below 5500 feet. * WHAT...Snow expected above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, except 3 to 8 inches west of Highway 395 and up to 15 inches above 7000 feet. Generally 1 inch or less is expected below 5500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 65 at all elevations, especially outside of the precipitation. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Yuba Pass and Little Truckee Summit could be impacted with up to 5-10 inches of heavy, wet snow through early Wednesday morning. Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways.