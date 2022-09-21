WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service RENO NV 315 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022 ...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AND FREEZING FOG EXPECTED IN SIERRA VALLEYS WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY NIGHT... * Clearing skies will allow Thursday morning lows to drop into the 20s for many Sierra valleys. Between 4 to 8 hours of sub- freezing temperatures in the cooler valleys will be enough to harm sensitive vegetation and burst irrigation pipes. While not as cold as tonight, freezing temperatures are once again expected Thursday night. Take necessary steps to mitigate common issues that typically arise with the first hard freeze of the season. * Areas of fog and freezing fog are expected to form in Sierra valleys from South Lake Tahoe northward tonight and again early Thursday morning. Reductions in visibility and slick roads and bridges are possible. Allow extra time if traveling through these areas during the early morning hours. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather