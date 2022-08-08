WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service RENO NV

427 PM PDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TO CONTINUE THROUGH THE EVENING...

Showers and thunderstorms are continuing to propagate from the south

to north this evening bringing localized heavy rainfall, frequent

lightning, and gusty outflow winds in excess of 40 mph.

These winds are may bring blowing dust across the west central

Nevada Basin and Range in addition to downwind of the Honey Lake

Basin. We have already seen a report from Fallon NAS of 4 mile

visibility in blowing dust.

While storms are moving faster than in recent days, renewed flash

flood threats are present due to the heavy rainfall. Those living

in flood prone areas or near recent burn scars should continue to

monitor and be prepared to take action should heavy rains or a

flash flood warning be issued.

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southeastern San Diego County in southwestern California...

* Until 730 PM PDT.

* At 431 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard, I-8 Between Boulevard And

Imperial County Line, Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, Pine Valley,

Boulevard, Lake Morena, Campo, Hwy S2 Between Agua Caliente And

Canebrake, Hwy S2 Between Canebrake And Imperial County Line, Hwy

S2 Between Shelter Valley And Agua Caliente, Hwy S1 Between Lake

Cuyamaca And Mount Laguna, Hwy S2, Potrero, Descanso, Manzanita

Indian Reservation, La Posta Indian Reservation and Live Oak

Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

