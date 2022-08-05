WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Reno NV

715 PM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The Flash Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of east central

California and western Nevada, including the following areas, in

east central California, Mono County. In western Nevada, Mineral and

Southern Lyon Counties.

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to

heed remaining road closures.

_____

