Flood Advisory National Weather Service Reno NV 631 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022 .Heavy rain is falling over the Loyalton Fire Burn Scar, which may bring minor flood impacts. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast California, including the following counties, Lassen, Plumas and Sierra. This is for the Loyalton Fire Burn Scar. * WHEN...Until 930 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 629 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Hallelujah Junction, Chilcoot-Vinton, Ca 70 At Plumas-Lassen Co Line and Us 395 At Sierra-Lassen Co Line. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Advisory for a recent burn area means that flooding and\/or debris flows are possible. Residents living in or immediately downstream of burn areas should maintain awareness for potential flooding and debris flows. Monitor conditions and emergency management communications. If flooding and\/or debris flows are observed, move to a safe area away from the flooding.