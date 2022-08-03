WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Reno NV

839 PM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SLINK BURN SCAR WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM

PDT THIS EVENING FOR ALPINE AND NORTHERN MONO COUNTIES...

Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any road

closures.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PDT Thursday for

portions of east central California and western Nevada.

_____

