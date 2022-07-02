WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022

LAKE WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

222 PM PDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory Saturday, southwest winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. For the Lake Wind Advisory

Sunday, southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Topaz, Bridgeport, Mono, and Crowley.

* WHEN...For the first Lake Wind Advisory, until 8 PM PDT this

evening. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, from 2 PM to 8 PM

PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to

capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions

improve.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a

sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing

boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind.

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

* WHERE...Frenchman, Stampede, Davis, and Eagle.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone

to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until

conditions improve.

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet on Lake Tahoe.

* WHERE...Tahoe, Donner, Fallen Leaf, Prosser and Boca.

