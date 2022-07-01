WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022 _____ LAKE WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 259 PM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Frenchman, Stampede, Davis, and Eagle. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph * WHERE...Topaz, Bridgeport, Mono, and Crowley. * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Tahoe, Donner, Fallen Leaf, Prosser and Boca. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather