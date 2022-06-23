WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 23, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... The East Dixie and Beckwourth burn scars. in... Plumas County in northern California... * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 221 PM PDT, A trained weather spotter reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the East Dixie and Beckwourth burn scars. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar is resulting in debris flow moving through the East Dixie and Beckwourth burn scars. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the East Dixie and Beckwourth burn scars. SOURCE...Trained spotter reported. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the East Dixie and Beckwourth burn scars. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Frenchman Lake. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the East Dixie and Beckwourth burn scars. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. A Flash Flood Warning for a recent burn area means that flooding and\/or debris flows are imminent or occurring. Residents living in or immediately downstream should take immediate precautions to protect life. Quickly move away from the burn area only if it is safe to do so, otherwise shelter in place and move to a second story or the highest location in your home to stay out of the path of fast-moving water and debris flows. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather