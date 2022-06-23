WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 23, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Reno NV 127 PM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive thunderstorm rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast California, including the following counties, Lassen and Plumas. * WHEN...Until 430 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas near burn scars. Rises in small streams and possible debris flows. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 127 PM PDT, Trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in East Dixie Scar and Beckwourth Scar due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 0.5 and 1.0 inches of rain have fallen. - The East Dixie burn scar and Beckwourth burn scar are the most likely places to experience flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... East Dixie burn scar, beckwourth burn scar, Frenchman Lake, and Frenchman Campground. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory for a recent burn area means that flooding and\/or debris flows are possible. Residents living in or immediately downstream of burn areas should maintain awareness for potential flooding and debris flows. Monitor conditions and emergency management communications. If flooding and\/or debris flows are observed, move to a safe area away from the flooding. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather