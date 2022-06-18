WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service RENO NV

146 PM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

...Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms continue into Early Evening...

* Areas of light showers with isolated thunderstorms will continue

through the afternoon and early evening across the northern

Sierra, northeast California, and western Nevada.

* Gusty outflow winds up to 45 mph and cloud-to-ground lightning

will be possible near stronger storm cores.

* Localized moderate rainfall for valley locations and snow pellet

showers will possible in the Sierra for elevation above 8000 feet.

