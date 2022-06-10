WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 11, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service RENO NV 457 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...Hot Today, then Windy and Cooler with Showers This Weekend... * Summer's first period of heat continues today and Saturday. Highs will climb into the 90s to near 100 across Western Nevada and into the 80s for Sierra communities, with potential for daily records to be tied or broken on Friday. Be prepared for heat health impacts, especially for vulnerable populations and those outdoors for extended periods. For more information, please see the Heat Advisory. * Hot temperatures will lead to minor rises on creeks and streams in the Sierra from snowmelt. Cold water could impact recreation and high elevation water crossings. * Winds are forecast to increase this weekend, with Sunday looking to be the windiest day of the period. Be prepared for winds to impact boating and travel along with blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds. These winds could cause increased concern for fire starts in vegetation that dries out due to the heat. Be fire aware this weekend and follow local fire restrictions. * Temperatures will cool quite a bit Sunday with showers and thunderstorms moving into the Sierra, northeast California and northwest Nevada. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather