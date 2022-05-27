WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 27, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service RENO NV

302 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

...Cool, Showery, and Breezy Memorial Day Weekend...

WINDY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Gusty southwest to west winds will

continue into the holiday weekend, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph

expected this afternoon. The strongest winds will occur on

Saturday, where widespread gusts of 35-45 mph could produce areas

of blowing dust. Wind prone locations could see gusts of 50+ mph.

Hazardous boating conditions can be expected across all area

lakes, along with travel difficulties for high profile vehicles

and rough air for aviation interests. Winds will remain gusty

Sunday into Monday but not nearly as strong.

COOL AND SHOWERY FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: There's high

confidence in a pronounced cooling trend into the weekend with

highs falling 15-25 degrees below normal by Sunday-Monday.

Scattered showers are looking likely as well, with the best

chances Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, and again Sunday

afternoon into early Monday. Rainfall amounts are still uncertain,

but some localized wetting rains are possible. With cooling

temperatures, light snowfall is also feasible in mountain areas

particularly with any showers Sunday into Monday but limited

accumulations are expected. Patchy near freezing temperatures are

possible Monday and Tuesday mornings.

