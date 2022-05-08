WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

226 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS

MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow and gusty winds expected. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 10 inches along the Sierra crest including Donner and

Echo Summits, and 1 to 4 inches below 7,000 feet with the higher

amounts on the west shore of Lake Tahoe. Sustained winds of 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph and waves of 2 to to 4 feet,

locally up to 5 feet, on Lake Tahoe. Ridgetop winds will exceed

70 mph at times.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Strong winds could

cause tree damage and also reduce visibilities in snow showers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for accumulating

snowfall is during the evening hours. However, any convective

snow showers may produce sufficient snowfall rates to result in

an earlier onset for accumulation on the roads. Check with

CalTrans and NDOT for the latest road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during

periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to

reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since

it takes longer to stop on slick roadways.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total

snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, locally higher over peaks,

are expected.

* WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada.

* WHEN...11 AM to 11 PM today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather