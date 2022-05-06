WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 7, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service RENO NV 138 PM PDT Fri May 6 2022 ...WINDY AND COLDER MOTHER'S DAY WEEKEND WITH SNOW SHOWERS... * Winds: Periods of strong winds will continue through the weekend. The most widespread strong winds will be tonight and again on Sunday, with localized strong winds in the Eastern Sierra on Saturday. * While not major wind events, we will likely see rough air for plane travel. Travel restrictions for high profile vehicles are possible. Check with CalTrans and\/or NDOT for the current road information. Areas of blowing dust are possible, and backcountry and ski recreation will be impacted along with rough conditions on area lakes this weekend. * Temperatures: A strong cold front will roll through on Sunday. This front will usher in a much colder airmass Mother's Day into the first half of next week. Temperatures will be 15-25 degrees below normal. While there is still some uncertainty due to winds and cloud cover, it's likely we will have frost and freeze concerns Sunday through Tuesday nights. Watch those sprinklers and protect any sensitive vegetation ahead of time. * Rain and Snow: We will see periods of rain and snow\/pellet showers along with slight chances for thunderstorms Sunday through Tuesday. The best chance for accumulating snows in the mountains appears to be Sunday afternoon and evening as the cold front moves in. Check travel conditions Sunday before heading over the hill. Outside of that, rain and snow showers will be more scattered in nature through Tuesday, but accumulations will be hard to come by. Sorry mom. We'll do better next year. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM SATURDAY... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THROUGH 11 PM SUNDAY... * WHAT...For Saturday, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For Sunday, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible, with the strongest winds in the late morning and early afternoon. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and Owens Valley. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Saturday. For the High Wind Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may impact travel at times, especially on Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 3 AM SUNDAY... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM MONDAY... * WHAT...For Saturday, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For Sunday, west winds 20 to 30 mph gusting up to 45 mph in the morning, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon and evening. Lingering gusty winds to 45 MPH are possible through Sunday night into Monday morning. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert and Eastern Mojave Desert. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM Saturday to 3 AM Sunday. For the High Wind Watch, from 8 AM Sunday to 4AM Monday morning through late Sunday night. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SUNDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and south central and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Difficult driving conditions are possible, especially in high profile vehicles. times. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather