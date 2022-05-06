WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 7, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service RENO NV

359 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022

...WINDY TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES SUNDAY

INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK WITH PERIODS OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS...

--Friday--

* Winds will bring travel difficulties both in the air and on the

ground. Travel restrictions for high profile vehicles are

possible. Check with CalTrans and/or NDOT for the current road

information. Areas of blowing dust are possible both afternoons

downwind of the Carson Sink and other desert locations, possibly

affecting portions of I-80, US-50, and US-95. In addition,

backcountry and ski recreation could be impacted along with

choppy conditions on area lakes.

* A few light showers with minimal liquid totals are possible in

far northern Nevada and northeast California.

--Mother's Day Weekend into Next Week--

* It will remain breezy throughout the weekend, with a secondary

max in wind speeds on Sunday due to a strong cold front. This

front will usher in a much colder air mass Mother's Day into the

first half of next week. Temperatures will be 15-25 degrees

below normal. While there is still some uncertainty due to

winds and cloud cover, it's possible we could have frost and

freeze concerns Sunday-Tuesday nights. Might want to watch those

sprinklers and protect any sensitive vegetation.

* We will see periods of rain and snow/pellet showers along with

slight chances for thunderstorms Sunday through Tuesday. There

are solid chances for snow levels to fall to all valley floors

by Sunday evening, which may catch many off guard. Mountain

passes could see a few inches of snow accumulation on roadways

during the overnight periods. It will be harder to see any

roadway snow accumulation for lower valleys given the time of

the year.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather