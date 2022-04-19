WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

LAKE WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

254 PM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR LAKE TAHOE...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Waves 2 to 4 feet.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone

to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until

conditions improve.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a

sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing

boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Gusts for wind prone areas up to 75 mph, with ridge gusts

around 100 mph.

* WHERE...Mono County.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio

furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds

increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do

is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and

water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in

the event of a power outage.

