WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 18, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service RENO NV 224 PM PDT Sun Apr 17 2022 ...More Wind, Rain, and Snow on the Way... MONDAY AND TUESDAY... *WIND: More active weather is on the way beginning Monday when southwest winds will gust to 35-50 mph with Sierra ridges approaching 100 mph at times. There will be a chance for wind prone areas to exceed 60 mph. Patchy blowing dust will also be possible downwind of sinks and dry lake beds Monday afternoon\/evening. *SNOW: A light snowfall accumulation is possible above 6,000-6,500 feet Monday night through Tuesday. Amounts will generally be less than 2 inches at lake level in the Tahoe Basin while closer to the crest, 6 to 12 inches is possible. Western Nevada will mostly be shadowed for this event, although a dusting of snow is possible above 6,000 feet. Travel across Tahoe area passes will likely be slick and hazardous Tuesday morning. WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY... *A prolonged period of active weather is likely during the second half of the week. While it does not look as windy as the first system, it will be colder and wetter. Expect moderate to major travel disruptions across the Sierra. _____