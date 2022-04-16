WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 16, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 1218 PM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Snow has tapered to occasional showers over northeast CA and the Tahoe area, with snow melted off major roads and passes; therefore, the winter weather advisory is cancelled. Motorists are still urged caution this afternoon with wet roads still bringing a threat for slick spots and brief loss of traction. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather