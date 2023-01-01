WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 127 AM MST Sun Jan 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage possible. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Salton Sea, Chuckwalla Mountains, Southeastern Imperial County, Western Imperial County and Imperial Valley. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening. unsecured objects may become airborne. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather