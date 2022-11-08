WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 1241 PM MST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Eastern portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Chuckwalla Mountains and Chiriaco Summit. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage possible. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Wednesday. unsecured objects may become airborne. * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Salton Sea, Western Imperial County and Imperial Valley. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Alameda and Santa Clara. * WHEN...Until 245 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1142 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... San Jose, Fremont, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Mountain View, Milpitas, Palo Alto, Cupertino, Newark, Campbell, Menlo Park, Saratoga, Los Gatos, Los Altos, Buena Vista, Sunol-Midtown, Fruitdale, Rancho Rinconada Cdp, Alum Rock and East Foothills. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather