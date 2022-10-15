WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

602 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR CENTRAL IMPERIAL COUNTY...

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 AM PDT Sunday for portions

of southwest Arizona and California.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST/915 PM PDT/ THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southern California and

southern Nevada, including the following counties, in northwest

Arizona, Mohave. In southern California, San Bernardino. In

southern Nevada, Clark.

* WHEN...Until 915 PM MST /915 PM PDT/.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 604 PM MST /604 PM PDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain

gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have

fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Bullhead City, Laughlin, Topock, Yucca, Katherine Landing,

Needles, Oatman, Mesquite Creek, Mohave Valley, Mojave Ranch

Estates, Arizona Village, Big Bend Rec Area, Golden Valley,

Highway 95 And I-40 and Willow Valley.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

_____

