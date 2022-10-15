WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

448 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM PDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL IMPERIAL COUNTY...

At 448 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles west of

Martinez Lake, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east

central Imperial County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

East Central San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 800 PM PDT.

* At 449 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain within Yucca Valley. Between

0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua

Tree, Joshua Tree Lake Campground and Morongo Valley.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

