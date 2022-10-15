WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northern Imperial County in southeastern California... Riverside County in southern California... * Until 715 PM PDT. * At 306 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Blythe and Ripley. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a San Bernardino County in southern California... * Until 615 PM PDT. * At 307 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain along Highway 62 east of Twentynine Palms. The storms is moving west. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Highway 62 between Twentynine Palms and mile marker 69. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather