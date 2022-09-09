WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 9, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

245 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING

FOR SOUTHWESTERN IMPERIAL COUNTY...

At 245 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain had fallen in

basins north of Ocotillo. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Ocotillo.

This includes the following streams and drainages...

Carrizo Wash, Palm Canyon Wash, Gert Wash and Myer Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

