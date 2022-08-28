WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 28, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

209 PM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside County

through 245 PM PDT...

At 209 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northeast of Desert Center. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County.

This includes CA Route 177 between mile markers 6 and 17.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3373 11521 3378 11538 3394 11531 3384 11509

TIME...MOT...LOC 2109Z 206DEG 4KT 3380 11529

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

