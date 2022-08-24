WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 25, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1211 PM MST Wed Aug 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and California, including

the following areas, in southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Gila

River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley and Yuma. In California,

Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial

County Southeast, Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West,

Imperial Valley, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West, Palo

Verde Valley and Salton Sea.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Abundant moisture and unstable atmospheric conditions are

expected to lead to scattered to widespread thunderstorms

across the area this afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall is

expected with these thunderstorms leading to areas of flash

flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flash

Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be

prepared to take action should flash flooding develop.

