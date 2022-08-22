WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona...

Western Yuma County in southwestern Arizona...

Eastern Imperial County in southeastern California...

Riverside County in southern California...

* Until 130 AM MST/130 AM PDT/.

* At 1234 AM MST/1234 AM PDT/, severe thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from 20 miles west of Palo Verde to 9 miles

south of Cibola to 11 miles northeast of Yuma Proving Ground,

moving southwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Yuma, Somerton, Martinez Lake, Gadsden, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton,

Cibola, Palo Verde, Gordon's Well, Algodones Dunes, Kinter,

Andrade, Winterhaven, Araby and Yuma Proving Ground.

This includes the following highways...

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 32.

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 55 and 96.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 90.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST/2 AM PDT/ EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues within the

lower Colorado River Valley around Lake Havasu City and Parker

Strip.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and southern California,

including the following counties, in northwest Arizona, Mohave. In

southern California, San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 200 AM MST /200 AM PDT/.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1234 AM MST /1234 AM PDT/, Heavy rain has ended and pushed

south into eastern Riverside County. Minor flooding will

continue in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Lake Havasu City, Parker Dam, Three Dunes Campground, Black

Meadow Landing Campground, Cattail Cove State Park, Desert

Hills, Earp and Big River.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

