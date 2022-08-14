WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

614 PM MST Sun Aug 14 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern La Paz,

San Bernardino, northern Imperial and Riverside Counties through 715

PM MST/715 PM PDT/...

At 613 PM MST/613 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Big

River to 10 miles west of Nicholls Warm Springs. Movement was

southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Areas of blowing dust may also develop.

Locations impacted include...

Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs, Cibola, Palo Verde, Midland, Blythe

Airport, Ripley, East Blythe, Ehrenberg and Poston.

This includes the following highways...

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 12.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 123 and 156.

AZ Route 72 between mile markers 14 and 16.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3397 11411 3383 11412 3333 11468 3332 11498

3365 11511 3408 11461 3408 11444 3411 11441

3412 11437

TIME...MOT...LOC 0113Z 319DEG 12KT 3408 11444 3364 11490

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona...

Riverside County in southern California...

* Until 1015 PM MST /1015 PM PDT/.

* At 615 PM MST /615 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain in Basins draining toward State Route 95.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Northwestern La Paz and Riverside Counties

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

