SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

258 PM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of San Bernardino and

Riverside Counties through 400 PM PDT...

At 258 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles south of Twentynine Palms, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of San Bernardino and

Riverside Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3408 11603 3407 11600 3403 11600 3404 11573

3400 11570 3382 11579 3384 11605 3389 11617

3409 11616 3410 11604

TIME...MOT...LOC 2158Z 270DEG 10KT 3400 11605

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

