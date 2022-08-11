WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

504 PM PDT Thu Aug 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside County

through 545 PM PDT...

At 504 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles southwest of Eagle Mtn, or 9 miles west of Desert Center,

moving northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Chiriaco Summit.

This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 85 and 103.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3376 11540 3360 11547 3362 11578 3387 11562

TIME...MOT...LOC 0004Z 118DEG 5KT 3374 11557

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

