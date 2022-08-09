WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

345 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Imperial County through 430 PM PDT...

At 344 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Mountain Spring, or 7 miles northeast of I-8 Between Boulevard And

Imperial County Line, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Ocotillo and Coyote Wells.

This includes the following highways...

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 4 and 15.

CA Route 98 between mile markers 1 and 9.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3287 11609 3279 11597 3264 11586 3262 11610

TIME...MOT...LOC 2244Z 236DEG 11KT 3274 11612

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather