WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1227 PM MST Tue Aug 9 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and California, including

the following areas, in southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Gila

River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley, Southeast Yuma County and Yuma.

In California, Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla

Valley, Imperial County Southeast, Imperial County Southwest,

Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua

Tree NP West, Palo Verde Valley and Salton Sea.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water

crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

