SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

543 PM PDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Imperial County through 630 PM PDT...

At 542 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Ocotillo, moving west at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Motorists will encounter very hazardous

driving conditions.

Locations impacted include...

Plaster City, Ocotillo, Dixieland and Coyote Wells.

This includes the following highways...

CA Interstate 8 near mile marker 1, and between mile markers 3 and

25.

CA Route 98 between mile markers 1 and 18.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3305 11610 3295 11580 3264 11573 3262 11610

TIME...MOT...LOC 0042Z 103DEG 5KT 3267 11598

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

