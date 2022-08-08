WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

206 PM PDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside County

through 230 PM PDT...

At 206 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Cottonwood Visitor Center, or 7 miles northwest of Chiriaco Summit,

moving northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Cottonwood Visitor Center.

This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 74 and 84.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3381 11593 3374 11571 3362 11577 3366 11595

3373 11594 3375 11599

TIME...MOT...LOC 2106Z 144DEG 5KT 3372 11582

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather