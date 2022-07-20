WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 20, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 227 AM MST Wed Jul 20 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST \/11 AM PDT\/ THURSDAY TO 8 PM MST \/8 PM PDT\/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 112 to 116 expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Imperial Valley and Palo Verde Valley. * WHEN...From 11 AM MST \/11 AM PDT\/ Thursday to 8 PM MST \/8 PM PDT\/ Friday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 110 to 117 expected. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County, Salton Sea, Western Imperial County and Chuckwalla Valley. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT Friday. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 116 expected. * WHERE...Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Nights will be quite warm with low temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112 * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High temperatures will be hottest and nights warmest in the northern Coachella Valley. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather