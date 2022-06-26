WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 26, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

428 PM MST Sun Jun 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central La Paz,

northwestern Yuma and Riverside Counties through 515 PM MST/515 PM

PDT/...

At 427 PM MST/427 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm 16 miles south of Quartzsite, or 33 miles north of

Martinez Lake, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Ehrenberg.

This includes the following highways...

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 4 and 7.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 83 and 95.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3348 11413 3331 11424 3338 11452 3348 11462

3365 11443

TIME...MOT...LOC 2327Z 138DEG 12KT 3344 11431

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather