WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

416 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following

county, Riverside.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 416 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Riverside County

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

