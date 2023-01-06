WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 7, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 250 AM PST Fri Jan 6 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4500 feet expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches expected. Accumulations of up to three feet possible above 5500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County, Central Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County, North Central, Western and Southeast Siskiyou County. This includes mainly rural areas of central Siskiyou County as well as the Mount Shasta Ski Park, Snowman and Dead Horse Summits on Highway 89, and Grayback Rd in Northwest Siskiyou County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact evening travel. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow level could lower to 4000 feet on Saturday, then possibly even down to 3500 feet Saturday night into Sunday morning. This could cause potential snow impacts on portions of Interstate 5, especially near Black Butte Summit. Keep checking the latest forecasts for updates. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather